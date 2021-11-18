Hazel Daniels Hoyle, 77, of Taylorsville, formerly of Maiden, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Hazel was born January 24, 1944, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Tommie Daniels and Corrie Kerley Daniels.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing and cooking.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Hoyle; brother, Waitsel Daniels; and nephew, Kevin Daniels.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include sister-in-law, Bernice Fox (Flake) of Taylorsville; nephews, Justin Daniels and Tony Daniels (Sandra) of Taylorsville; and special cousins, Clara Lee Tevepaugh and Faynell Daniels.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Tony Daniels will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

