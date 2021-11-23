LEGAL NOTICES

************

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S AMENDED NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

THIS ACTION BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THE POWER AND AUTHORITY contained within that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Eric C. Parker and Tangela Parker dated November 10, 2020 and recorded on November 10, 2020 in Book 633 at Page 80 in the Office of Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina. As a result of a default in the obligations contained within the Promissory Note and Deed of Trust and the failure to carry out and perform the stipulations and agreements contained therein, the holder of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust made demand to have the default cured, which was not met. Therefore, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale that parcel of land, including improvements thereon, situated, lying and being in the City of Taylorsville, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, and being more particularly described in the heretofore referenced Deed of Trust. Said sale will be a public auction, to the highest bidder for cash, at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County Courthouse, Taylorsville, North Carolina, on December 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM Property Address:200 Stable Brook Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681 Tax Parcel ID: 0067829 Present Record Owners: Eric C. Parker and Tangela Parker The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. The successful bidder will be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax, and costs for recording the Trustee’s Deed. The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, special assessments, and other encumbrances. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids, as by law required. The sale will not confirm until there have been ten (10) consecutive days with no upset bids having been filed. If for any reason the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property, or if the sale is set aside, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the bid deposit. Furthermore, if the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the bid deposit. In either event, the purchaser will have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney, or the Trustee. Additional Notice Required for Residential Real Property with Less Than Fifteen (15) Rental Units: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least ten (10) days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Posted Witness: Assistant/Deputy Clerk of Superior Court

Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A., Substitute Trustee By: Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A.

David W. Neill, Esq. NC State Bar No. 23396

205 Regency Executive Park Drive, Suite 100

Charlotte, NC 28217

Tel: 704-970-0391 21-SP-46 21-004059 A-4737416 11/24/2021, 12/01/2021

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON NUISANCE CASE # 9869

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, December 6th, 2021, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to further consider code compliance on properties located at 260 7th Street NW, Taylorsville, NC pursuant to Sections 50.07 and 50.07.01 of the Alexander County Nuisance Ordinance. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC.

All related information is available for public inspection in the Alexander County Planning & Inspections Office (151 West Main Avenue, Suite 7, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-1000.

Bill Rogers

Chief Code Enforcement Officer

Alexander County

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON NUISANCE CASE # 14726

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, December 6th, 2021, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to further consider code compliance on properties located at 465 Jimmy Duncan Lane, Taylorsville, NC pursuant to Sections 50.07 and 50.07.01 of the Alexander County Nuisance Ordinance. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC.

All related information is available for public inspection in the Alexander County Planning & Inspections Office (151 West Main Avenue, Suite 7, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-1000.

Bill Rogers

Chief Code Enforcement Officer

Alexander County

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

ALL PERSONS, firms and corporations having claims against Alan Eugene Rufty, deceased, of Alexander County, N.C., are notified to exhibit the same to the undersigned on or before February 24, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment. This the 24th day of November, 2021.

CYNTHIA DENISE RUFTY TIMMONS, Administrator

c/o Hopler, Wilms & Hanna, PLLC,

2314 S. Miami Blvd., Suite 151, Durham, NC 27703

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Troy Clyde Watts, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of November, 2021.

ALEIA L FOX

354 Espie Little Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 at 5:30 pm, the Town of Taylorsville Town Council Chambers at 67 Main Ave Dr NE, Taylorsville, NC 28601.

At the public hearing, the Town Council will consider a rezoning request for 1341 NC 90 HWY E, Taylorsville, NC 28681 with the PIN Number of: 3769-25-5879. This proposed rezoning rezones the property listed from B-2 to R-2.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County and Town of Taylorsville Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Malinda Jolly Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of November, 2021.

TERRY W. FOX

169 Roscoe Jolly Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Monday, December 6th, 2021 at 6:00 pm, the Alexander County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at the CVCC Campus – Alexander Center located at 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

At the public hearing, the County Commissioners will hear a rezoning case regarding 95 Shook Valley Ct, Taylorsville, NC 28681 with a PIN Number of: 3758-77-9701. The proposed rezoning is for rezoning this property from RA-20 to H-C.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 at 7:00 pm, the Alexander County and Town of Taylorsville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Alexander County Services Center – 151 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

At the public hearing, the Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for a text amendment to allow for citizens in the Town of Taylorsville to reside on parcels zoned for business, however, the building on the property must pass North Carolina Building Code for a dwelling to qualify to be lived in.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Buford Stephen Dagenhart, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of November, 2021.

STEPHANIE DAGENHART HUBBARD

2215 Johnny Martin Ln.

Stony Point, NC 28678

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Shirley Ann Smith Herman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of November, 2021.

WILLIAM WAYNE HERMAN, Jr.

1000 Old Wilkesboro Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

************

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF THE DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY ROY EVERETTE BRUCE,

Recorded in Book 564, Page 1136, Alexander County Registry

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

FILE NO. 21-SP-61

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED:

The Deed of Trust being foreclosed is that Deed of Trust executed by ROY EVERETTE BRUCE to Jay B. Green, Attorney at Law, PC, Trustee, dated March 25, 2013 and recorded in Book 564, Page 1136 in the Alexander County Registry of North Carolina.

RECORD OWNERS OF THE REAL PROPERTY:

The record owner(s) of the subject real property as reflected on the records of the Alexander County Register of Deeds not more than 10 days prior to the posting of this Notice is or are Julie R. Wilson, sole testamentary heir of Roy Everette Bruce, reference 21 E 204.

DATE, TIME AND PLACE OF SALE:

The sale will be held on November 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the door of the Alexander County Courthouse, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

PROPERTY TO BE SOLD:

The following real property to be sold “sight unseen” together with any improvements is located in Alexander County, North Carolina and is believed to have the address of 358 Fair Acres Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681 and is otherwise more particularly described as follows:

Because the legal description is too voluminous or is otherwise an exhibit hereto that will not be published in the newspaper, reference is made to the subject legal description recorded as part of the subject Deed of Trust as described in the case caption of this proceeding and incorporated herein by said reference.

Included as part of the real property is a 2013 Clayton or CMH manufactured home bearing serial no. ROC726739NCAB as otherwise more particularly described in a Declaration recorded in Book 564, Page 2420, Alexander County Registry.

TERMS OF SALE:

Pursuant to the provisions of N.C.G.S. §45-21.10(b) and the terms of the Deed of Trust, any successful bidder may be required to deposit with the Trustee or Clerk of Superior Court immediately upon the conclusion of the sale a cash deposit to be determined by the greater of 5% of the bid or $750.00. Unless the Substitute Trustee agrees otherwise, the successful bidder will be required to tender the “full purchase price” so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Trustee tenders to him a Deed to the property or attempts to tender such Deed, and should the successful bidder fail to pay the full amount, then the successful bidder shall remain liable as provided for in N.C.G.S. §45-21.30. By submitting your bid, you agree that the “full purchase price” shall be defined as the amount of bid plus the Trustee’s commission as defined in the subject Deed of Trust plus the costs of the action, unless the Trustee agrees otherwise. For example, if the amount of bid is $20,000.00 and the trustee’s commission is defined in the subject Deed of Trust as 5% of the gross proceeds of the sale, then the “full purchase price” shall equal $21,000.00 plus the costs of the action. A tender of Deed shall be defined as a letter from the Trustee to the successful bidder offering to record the Deed upon receipt of full purchase price as described herein and listed in said letter. If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason such as a bankruptcy filing, the sole remedy of the successful bidder is the return of the deposit. As to any manufactured home, the following shall apply: Any not considered real property is being foreclosed pursuant to N.C.G.S. §25-9-604, if necessary; there is no warranty that any is actually located on the subject tract; and there is no warranty given by the Substitute Trustee as to whether said home is real property or personal property. The sale will be made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, assessments, restrictions and easements of record, if any.

ADDITIONAL NOTICE:

Take notice that an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Take further notice that any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale dates contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. This notice further states that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

This the 12th day of October, 2021.

THE GREEN LAW FIRM, P.C. as TRUSTEE

PREVIOUSLY LEGALLY KNOWN AS JAY B. GREEN, ATTORNEY AT LAW, P.C. as TRUSTEE

Jay B. Green, NCSB 23806

908 E. Edenton Street

Raleigh, North Carolina 27601

Telephone: 919-829-0797

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Howard Clinton Moretz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of June, 2020.

DAWN MORETZ MCMILLIAN

1757 12 ST NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Mary Elizabeth Dunagan, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of November, 2021.

LISA JANE LOVE

9702 Arginion Lane, Apt A

Charlotte, NC 28262

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Barry Lynn Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of November, 2021.

JODY HARRINGTON

314 Meadowview Drive

Apt 316

Boone, NC 28607

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Louise Elder Freeman/Louise Mitchell Freeman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of November, 2021.

BONNIE SUE ELDER

950 McClellan Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Harry Lee Robertson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of November, 2021.

RHONDA JILL ROBERTSON

815 Sharpe Mill Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Carolyn Munday Daniels, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of November, 2021.

LONNIE L. MUNDAY

29 Teresa Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Vicie Carter Collins, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 11th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 10th day of November, 2021.

DORETHA COLLINS OCHS, ADMINISTRATOR

Estate of Vicie Carter Collins, Deceased

Alexander County Clerk of Superior Court

File 21 E 390

211 Issac Road

Statesville, NC 28625

Beth R. Setzer

BETH R. SETZER

ATTORNEY AT LAW, P.C.

PO Box 1397

Statesville, NC 28687

************

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of John P. Mayo, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before February 3, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of November, 2021.

Sabrina Ann Mayo, Executor

51 Old Ferry Lane

Hickory, North Carolina 28601

Robert A. Mullinax, Attorney

Robert A. Mullinax, PLLC

Post Office Box 148

Newton, North Carolina 28658

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Cynthia Ann Hefner Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of October, 2021.

AUDREY JO DEAL

10855 Charlie Hodges Rd Bay Minette, AL 36507

************

CO-EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executrix’s of the Estate of Agnes Moore Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of October, 2021.

ELAINE C. GEORGE

530 Alspaugh Dam Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

LINDA C. CHAPMAN

156 7th St NW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Charles Lawrence Johnson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of October, 2021.

MARY ELLEN KING JOHNSON

564 Johnny Martin Lane

Stony Point, NC 28678

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Marvin Dale Trivette, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of November, 2021.

JESSICA TRIVETTE PREVETTE

138 Skyview Lake Rd

Harmony, NC 28634

