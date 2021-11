The Alexander County Landfill will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Landfill and Convenience Centers will return to regular schedule on Friday, Nov. 26.

Alexander County offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26.

Taylorsville Town Hall will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, as well.

The Taylorsville Times office will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26.