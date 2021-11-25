Geraldine “Gerri” Combs Benfield, 82, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2021, at her residence.

Gerri was born on May 15, 1939, in Alexander County, to the late Roy Lester Combs and Lottie Victoria Head Combs. She attended South River UMC and Christ Gospel Church of Alexander County.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Daniel “Bud” Wayne Benfield, and two sisters, Betty Jean Burns and Dorothy Mae Gwaltney.

Survivors include a son, Daniel Wayne Benfield II of Statesville; four daughters, Teresa B. Clontz and husband Dale of Hiddenite, Tonda B. Blalock and husband Chris of Hiddenite, Pamela Benfield Brown and husband Jimmy of Ellendale, and Donna Benfield of Hiddenite; a brother, Alfred Combs and wife Faye of Pittsboro County; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by Rev. Roy Ratliff. Burial will follow at South River UMC. Visitation will be Saturday, November 27, 2021, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel.

