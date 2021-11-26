Lonnie Eugene Vickers, age 67, of Hickory, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at his home.

Lonnie was born November 29, 1953, in Wilkes County, the son of the late Bill Vickers and Katie Marie Parsons Vickers. He attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Wilkesboro as a youth.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Wayne Vickers.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Valerie Vickers-Robinson (Fred) of Millers Creek; a son, Justin Brian Vickers (Amanda Kay) of Wilkesboro; grandchildren, Ethan Tate Robinson, Holly Noelle Robinson, Hayden Eric Vickers, and Hannah Kay Vickers; and a brother, Lanie Vickers of Millers Creek.

No services are planned at this time.

