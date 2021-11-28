Frances Ruth Sigmon, 78, passed away on November 28, 2021, at Davis Regional Medical Center in Iredell County.

Frances was the daughter of the late Ranson Cletus Lynn and Donnie Mae Lynn. She worked in meat processing for Pierre Foods. She was of the Christian faith.

During her life, she enjoyed dancing, writing poems, watching Lifetime and Hallmark movies, as well as reading and working crossword puzzles.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hershel Sigmon; sister, Nancy Clay; brother, David Lynn; grandsons, Manuel Sigmon and Anthony Oseguera.

Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Sheri Sigmon Hernandez, Chrystal Sigmon Simon (Lamberto), and Janette Oseguera (Tony); sister, Dorothy Huffman; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Alexander Funeral Service on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Wilkies Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Services will be conducted by Rev. Thurman Roe.

Pallbearers will be Larry Setzer, Lamberto Simon, Michael Oseguera, Luis Trujillo, Juan Oseguera, and Tony Oseguera.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 2689 Trent Pines Ct, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

