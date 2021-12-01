LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley H. Brown, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of November, 2021.

SUZAN B WIKE

244 Ingram Farm Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec22-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Samantha Reilly, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Gerard H. MacDougall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 1st day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 1st day of December, 2021.

SAMANTHA REILLY

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

dec22-21p

************

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S AMENDED NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

THIS ACTION BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THE POWER AND AUTHORITY contained within that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Eric C. Parker and Tangela Parker dated November 10, 2020 and recorded on November 10, 2020 in Book 633 at Page 80 in the Office of Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina. As a result of a default in the obligations contained within the Promissory Note and Deed of Trust and the failure to carry out and perform the stipulations and agreements contained therein, the holder of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust made demand to have the default cured, which was not met. Therefore, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale that parcel of land, including improvements thereon, situated, lying and being in the City of Taylorsville, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, and being more particularly described in the heretofore referenced Deed of Trust. Said sale will be a public auction, to the highest bidder for cash, at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County Courthouse, Taylorsville, North Carolina, on December 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM Property Address:200 Stable Brook Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681 Tax Parcel ID: 0067829 Present Record Owners: Eric C. Parker and Tangela Parker The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. The successful bidder will be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax, and costs for recording the Trustee’s Deed. The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, special assessments, and other encumbrances. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids, as by law required. The sale will not confirm until there have been ten (10) consecutive days with no upset bids having been filed. If for any reason the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property, or if the sale is set aside, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the bid deposit. Furthermore, if the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the bid deposit. In either event, the purchaser will have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney, or the Trustee. Additional Notice Required for Residential Real Property with Less Than Fifteen (15) Rental Units: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least ten (10) days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Posted Witness: Assistant/Deputy Clerk of Superior Court

Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A., Substitute Trustee By: Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A.

David W. Neill, Esq. NC State Bar No. 23396

205 Regency Executive Park Drive, Suite 100

Charlotte, NC 28217

Tel: 704-970-0391 21-SP-46 21-004059 A-4737416 11/24/2021, 12/01/2021

notice

dec1-21c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

ALL PERSONS, firms and corporations having claims against Alan Eugene Rufty, deceased, of Alexander County, N.C., are notified to exhibit the same to the undersigned on or before February 24, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment. This the 24th day of November, 2021.

CYNTHIA DENISE RUFTY TIMMONS, Administrator

c/o Hopler, Wilms & Hanna, PLLC,

2314 S. Miami Blvd., Suite 151, Durham, NC 27703

administrator

dec15-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Troy Clyde Watts, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of November, 2021.

ALEIA L FOX

354 Espie Little Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec15-21c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Malinda Jolly Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of November, 2021.

TERRY W. FOX

169 Roscoe Jolly Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec15-21c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Buford Stephen Dagenhart, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of November, 2021.

STEPHANIE DAGENHART HUBBARD

2215 Johnny Martin Ln.

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

dec8-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Shirley Ann Smith Herman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of November, 2021.

WILLIAM WAYNE HERMAN, Jr.

1000 Old Wilkesboro Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

dec8-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Howard Clinton Moretz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of June, 2020.

DAWN MORETZ MCMILLIAN

1757 12 ST NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

dec1-21p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Mary Elizabeth Dunagan, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of November, 2021.

LISA JANE LOVE

9702 Arginion Lane, Apt A

Charlotte, NC 28262

executrix

dec1-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Barry Lynn Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of November, 2021.

JODY HARRINGTON

314 Meadowview Drive

Apt 316

Boone, NC 28607

administrator

dec1-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Louise Elder Freeman/Louise Mitchell Freeman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of November, 2021.

BONNIE SUE ELDER

950 McClellan Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

dec1-21p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Harry Lee Robertson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of November, 2021.

RHONDA JILL ROBERTSON

815 Sharpe Mill Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executrix

dec1-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Carolyn Munday Daniels, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of November, 2021.

LONNIE L. MUNDAY

29 Teresa Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

dec1-21p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Vicie Carter Collins, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 11th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 10th day of November, 2021.

DORETHA COLLINS OCHS, ADMINISTRATOR

Estate of Vicie Carter Collins, Deceased

Alexander County Clerk of Superior Court

File 21 E 390

211 Issac Road

Statesville, NC 28625

Beth R. Setzer

BETH R. SETZER

ATTORNEY AT LAW, P.C.

PO Box 1397

Statesville, NC 28687

administrator

dec1-21c