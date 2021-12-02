Arlon Speaks, 90, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Accordius Health in Wilkesboro.

Arlon was born June 7, 1931, in Wilkes County, the son of the late Earl Finley Speaks and Estelle Laws Speaks.

He worked in sawmilling and pulpwood and also worked for several furniture factories. He was of the Baptist faith and loved NASCAR racing and wrestling. He enjoyed going to Wendy’s and talking with his buddies and taking day trips with his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Ricky David Williams, and two sisters, Gladys Oxentine and Irene Triplett.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Mary Sue Oxentine Speaks; his daughters, Carolyn Johnson (Larry) and Carla Christine Barnes, all of Taylorsville, and Lagenia Pait (Tim) of High Point; his sons, Rickey Speaks, William Thomas Speaks, and James Speaks (Karen), all of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Angela and Ben Hunt, Jennifer and Israel Russell, Garrett and Jodie Speaks, Craig and Sierra Barnes, Avery Speaks, Caroline and Stephen Inman, Joseph and Brandie Daniels, Weston and Emily Daniels, and Trista and Patrick Starnes; his great-grandchildren, Kailey and Davis Him, Lauryn Hunt, Paityn Hunt, Kennady Russell, Laniey Russell, Christine Speaks, Holden Speaks, Theodore and Ophelia Barnes, Jonah Daniels, Jaxon Daniels, Jase Daniels, Layne Daniels, Pierce Starnes, Lex Starnes, Andrew Inman, and Caleb Williams; and his great-great-grandchild, Tatum Him.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Wes Hammer will officiate. Burial will follow in the Beaver Creek Advent Christian Church Cemetery, 11655 NC 268, Ferguson, NC 28624. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church Building Fund.

