Donald Lee Head, 86, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Accordius Healthcare after a long-extended illness.

He was born November 19, 1935, in Iredell County, to the late Keener Nesbit Head and Jettie Lambert Head. Donald was the owner of Head’s Place and worked at Kewaunee, Pepsi-Cola, and Bernhardt Furniture. He loved to travel in his RV, being on his boat and fishing. He loved people, working in his garden, and doing anything outdoors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Moose of Stony Point.

Survivors include the mother of his daughter, Bobbie McGee Head Fulbright; a daughter, Joy Stupka and husband Chuck of Charleston, South Carolina; a sister, Betty Stikeleather and husband William of Taylorsville; two grandchildren, Michelle Bowden and husband Kenny of Statesville, and Toni Gregory of Statesville; five great-grandchildren, Nathan Bowden, Chase Bowden, Brittany Harris, Derrick Gambrell, and Shane Josey; five great-great-grandchildren, Abigail Black, Mason Bowden, Bella Bowden, Isabella Josey, and Jason Bowden; and five nephews, Alan Moose of Stony Point, Wayne Moose of Stony Point, Bradley Stikeleather of Taylorsville, Cameron Stikeleather of Taylorsville, and Jeremy Stikeleather of Taylorsville.

Visitation will be at Chapman Funeral Home on Sunday, December 5, 2021, 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601, and https://act.alz.org/.

Chapman Funeral Home is proud to be serving the family of Donald Lee Head.