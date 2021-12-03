Mack Lawrence “M.L.” Walker, Jr., 73, of Taylorsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born on August 21, 1948, the son of the late Mack Lawrence Walker, Sr. and Edna Mae Childers Walker. During his career, M. L. was a truck driver for over 50 years, most recently for BVR Trucking. While deployed to Vietnam, he honorably served his country in the US Army.

For the last few years, M.L. was attending Liledoun Baptist Church with his family, but was a life-long member at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. M.L. had a special love for his family and spending time with them during their family gatherings or anytime they were together.

With a Sun Drop in his hand, M.L.’s love for working on the crew of his and Mitch’s race team was beyond any other. He also enjoyed eating lunch with Charlie and the guys at the Coffee House.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Delane Hamby (Doug) of Taylorsville, and Kim Walker (Richard) of Hickory; son, Mitch Walker of Newton; daughter-in-law, Amy Walker; grandchildren, Tyler Cline, Riley Hamby, Emmy Jeffries, and Braden, Jackson, Nola, Mira and Sadie Walker; sisters, Wanda Rector and Myra Harding; and a number of nieces and nephews.

To honor the life of M.L., the family will receive friends on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Liledoun Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Rick Safriet and Rev. Jason Payne officiating. Burial will follow at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Barlowe, Tyler Cline, Riley Hamby, Danny Rector, Charlie Sigmon, Braden Walker, and Jackson Walker.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Alexander at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

