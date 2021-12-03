Ronnie Little Fox, 82, of Statesville, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital after a short illness.

Ronnie was born on April 28, 1939, in Iredell County, to the late Stacy Eugene Little and Josephine Harwell Little. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Ned Thomas Fox; a son, T.J. Fox of Lexington, South Carolina; a daughter, Stacy Brown of Charlotte; two sisters, Linda Anderson of Taylorsville, and Susan Blazon of Columbia, South Carolina.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Beulah Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Brian Burgess. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at 1:00 p.m. Must follow all CDC Guidelines.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

