Billy R. Hall, known as Poppy, 82, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his home.

Billy was born April 24, 1939, in McDowell County, West Virginia, the son of the late Jesse Hall and Mary Bell Overbee Hall.

He worked for Gulf State for over 40 years and was a member of Purpose Church of Taylorsville. He loved to golf and play NASCAR racing simulator on the internet. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed singing, especially on the WHKY TV Station in Hickory and also at the Senior Center.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife who he was married to for 61 years, Dorothy Hall; a son, Billy Hall, Jr.; a grandchild, Latisha; seven sisters and brothers; and a son-in-law, Craig Warren.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Ann Warren Hall of the home; his daughters, Mary Ann Warren of Taylorsville, and Alisha McAlister (Jimmie) of Diamond, Missouri; his sons, Lloyd Hall (Kathy) and Stoney Hall (Dana), all of Taylorsville, and James Hall of Hiddenite; his step-daughters, Nicole Pierce (Gary) and Leslie Walker (Kevin), all of Lenoir, and Tricia Warren of Taylorsville; his step-son, Adam Warren of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Billy Stiles, Ashely Day, Scott Hall (Heather), Daniel Hall (Emilee), Avery Hall (Lauren), Miranda Warren, Kenzie Reiss (Keith), Jordan McAlister, Bryan Hall (Emily), and Elise Hall; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; his sisters, Peggy Carson, Wilma Bishop, and Melinda Icenhour; his brothers, Ronnie Hall and Terry Hall; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Todd Simerley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

