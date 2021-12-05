Kenneth Lee Benfield, 84, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, in Alexander County.

He was born on July 7, 1937, the son of the late Vance Paul Benfield and Kathryne Teague Benfield. He was the owner of The Deerhunter Tree Stand Company, where he designed and made tree stands.

He was a member of the Jaycees (Junior Chamber) Organization and helped build the first restrooms ever at Bethlehem Park. He was an avid outdoorsman. He honorably served his country in the US Army and was a member at Highland Baptist Church for over 20 years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Powers of Hickory, and two brothers, David “Ace” Benfield and Robert “Bobby” Benfield, both of Hickory.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Benfield include his daughter, Dealonda Stagner (Barry) of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; three sons, Terry Benfield (Cindy) of Conover, and Bradley Benfield (Sharon) and Jody Benfield, both of Bethlehem; 10 grandchildren, Adam Stagner, Kayla Lackey (William), Lindsey Benfield, Daniel Benfield (Kyndall), Sara McCall (Seth), Matthew Benfield, Kathryn Benfield, Jazmine Benfield, April Benfield, and Samuel Benfield; four great-grandchildren, Braxten Benfield, Rowen Benfield, Zane McCall, and Maddox McCall; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. The service will follow in the chapel at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Neil Bowman will be officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

