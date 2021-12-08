LEGAL NOTICES

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executor’s of the Estate of Peggy Little Farley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of December, 2021.

BARBARA PARKHURST

5084 Circle Drive

Conover, NC 28613

DONNA PRINCE

4536 Lakehill Drive

Catawba, NC 28609

executor

dec29-21p

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

Please take notice that I-CARE, Inc., 1415 Shelton Avenue, Statesville, NC [(704) 872-8141], intends to file a Community Services Block Grant application on January 14, 2022 with the N. C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Social Services pursuant to the provisions of 10A NCAC 97B .0401.

The application is to request funding of $68,294 and to define in detail the range of services and activities that I-CARE, Inc. will offer to eligible low-income citizens in Alexander County to impact the causes of poverty in their lives and move them towards self-sufficiency.

On December 9, 202, at 3:00 p.m., the I-CARE Board of Directors will meet to consider approving this application.

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley H. Brown, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of November, 2021.

SUZAN B WIKE

244 Ingram Farm Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec22-21p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Samantha Reilly, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Gerard H. MacDougall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 1st day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 1st day of December, 2021.

SAMANTHA REILLY

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

dec22-21p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

ALL PERSONS, firms and corporations having claims against Alan Eugene Rufty, deceased, of Alexander County, N.C., are notified to exhibit the same to the undersigned on or before February 24, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment. This the 24th day of November, 2021.

CYNTHIA DENISE RUFTY TIMMONS, Administrator

c/o Hopler, Wilms & Hanna, PLLC,

2314 S. Miami Blvd., Suite 151, Durham, NC 27703

administrator

dec15-21p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Troy Clyde Watts, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of November, 2021.

ALEIA L FOX

354 Espie Little Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec15-21c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Malinda Jolly Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of November, 2021.

TERRY W. FOX

169 Roscoe Jolly Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec15-21c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Buford Stephen Dagenhart, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of November, 2021.

STEPHANIE DAGENHART HUBBARD

2215 Johnny Martin Ln.

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

dec8-21p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Shirley Ann Smith Herman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of November, 2021.

WILLIAM WAYNE HERMAN, Jr.

1000 Old Wilkesboro Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

dec8-21p