Helen Benfield Sigmon, 82, of Hickory, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Trinity Village, following a brief illness.

Helen was born December 24, 1938, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Marvin Benfield and Pheribee Icard Benfield.

She worked as a sewer for a number of years in the furniture industry and was a faithful member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with her family.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Sigmon, and her brother, Don Benfield.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Brian Sigmon and wife Marci of Bethlehem; her brother, Max Benfield and wife Anna Sue; and a number of cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Trinity Village for their loving care of Helen.

The graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in Bethlehem. Pastor Neil Bowman will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 9042 NC Hwy 127, Hickory, NC 28601.

