Burley Cranford Sweet, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Burley was born September 23, 1942, in Alexander County, the son of the late William Lloyd Sweet and Minnie Starnes Sweet.

He was a loyal employee of Alexander Trucking for over 40 years and a member of Millersville Baptist Church. He enjoyed sports, hunting, fishing, and old classic cars.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Earl Sweet.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Regenia Morgan (Darrell) of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Kisha Morgan and fiancé Kody Beane of Taylorsville, and Chad Morgan (Hailey) of Taylorsville; his great-grandchildren, Hadaley Morgan, Sophee Beane, and Kalleigh Beane; his brothers, James Sweet (Lois) of Taylorsville, and Charles Sweet (Annie) of Conover; his sister-in-law, Judy Sweet of Taylorsville; his aunt, Shirley Crews; special friends, Steve Icenhour, Clark Icenhour, and Derrick Hefner; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Millersville Baptist Church. Rev. Bill Orren will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include Clark Icenhour, Derrick Hefner, Keith Huffman, Shannon Williamson, Kody Beane, and Chad Morgan.

Donald Mitchell and Bob Lindell will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Millersville Christian Academy.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Burley Cranford Sweet.