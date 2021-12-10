Hilda Susan Simmons Seter, 73, of Conover, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at her residence.

Born January 25, 1948, in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Lawrence Simmons and Lenabelle Cline Simmons. Hilda worked for Clayton Marcus for many years.

In addition to her parents, Hilda was preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Sigmon, and her brother, Jeffrey Simmons.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Anthony Seter; five children, Michelle Hamby, Matthew Patrick Hamby, Robert “Eric” Seter and wife Evren, Elaine Seter Bolick, and Adam Chadwick Seter; six grandchildren, Connor Hamby, Garrett Hamby, Tyler Hamby, Arda Seter, Emre Seter, and Kameron Elaine Bolick; four brothers, Joe Simmons, Lee Simmons, Michael Simmons, and Dean Simmons and wife Bernice; four sisters, Linda Seagle, Deborah Little, Melissa Ritchie and husband Johnny, and Nancy Goforth and husband Steve; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in the Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family and online condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.