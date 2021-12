Jimmie Lee McClain, 85, of Hiddenite, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at Third Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11:30-12:00 p.m. at the church.

Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the McClain Family.