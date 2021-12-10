Juanita Bowman Stafford, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

Juanita was born March 21, 1930, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Malloy Gustus Bowman and Mamie Steele Bowman.

She retired from Vanguard Furniture after 30-plus years and was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, and making memories with her family.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Aaron Stafford; her daughter, Patsy Stafford Daniels; son-in-law, John Newton Daniels; six sisters; and five brothers.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Ray Allan Stafford and wife Amanda of Sparta; her grandchildren, Sharon Daniels of Taylorsville, Renee Daniels of Denver, Connie Agee and husband William of Denver, and Cody Stafford and Lexie Wilson of Sparta; her great-grandchildren, Caitlan Dickerson and husband AJ, Joshua Bowman and wife Rosie, Jonathan Oxentine and fiancée Kalyn, and Mason Agee; her great-great-grandchildren, Gunnar Dickerson, Caleb Oxentine, Cooper Bowman, Phoebe Dickerson, and one on the way; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Arlie Roten will officiate. Burial will follow in the Friendship Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include Cody Stafford, William Agee, Jonathan Oxentine, Joshua Bowman, Shannon Stafford, and AJ Dickerson.

Jerry Bowman and Gene Frye will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation or The American Red Cross.

