Mary Ellen Porch Partin, 85, passed away at Valley Nursing Center on Friday, December 10, 2021.

She was born on March 6, 1936, in Alexander County, to the late John and Amanda Porch. During her working career, she worked at several different furniture plants and finished her career at Taylor King. Mrs. Partin was a member at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mary Ellen include her daughter, Suzy Partin, and her son, Brent Partin.

Visitation for Mary will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Alexander Funeral Service from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Neal Walker will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oxford Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.