Danny Alvin Sipe, Sr. went to meet his wife in Heaven on December 11, 2021.

Danny was born on January 2, 1943, in Catawba County.

He was the son of the late Alvin O. Sipe and his mother, Icie Diew Sipe.

He served with honor in the U.S. Air Force and received several commendations. He worked in the mobile home business for many years. He retired from the glass business after 27 years.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a race car driver in Missouri, North Carolina, and several other states.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Sipe; brother, John; and sisters, Ruby Barbara and Shelby Jeane.

Mr. Sipe is survived by his three children, Danny Sipe, Jr. and wife Donna, Jon Todd Sipe, and Regina Lynn Sipe; his brother, Richard; his sister, Judy Hefner; and brother-in-law, Johnny Hefner.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.