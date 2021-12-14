Diana Mae “Diane” Frye Hartness, 71, of Statesville, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, after an extended illness.

Diana was born June 23, 1950, in Iredell County, to the late Herbert Hoover Frye and Bertha May Queen Frye. She was a homemaker and a member of Friendly Chapel Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Dennis Hartness of the home; two sons, Randy Hartness and wife Terri of Catawba, and Bradley Hartness and wife Beverly of Taylorsville; a sister, Bonnie Millsaps and husband King of Statesville; ten grandchildren, Mindy Nguy, Brandon Hartness, Blaine Hartness, Summer Wiles, Alex Hampton, Jeremy Hampton, Justin Hampton, Andrew Hampton, Jennifer Main, and Brittany Wilhelm; and five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Colton, Colby, Sebastian, and Thatcher.

Funeral services will be conducted at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church, at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021. Rev. Talmadge Hollar will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

