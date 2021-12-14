Johnny Maurice Mitchell, 73, of Gaffney, South Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his residence.

Born in Taylorsville, he was the husband of Dorothy “Dot” Sams Mitchell and son of the late Maurice Reid Mitchell and Nora Daniels Mitchell. He retired from Gaffney Buick GMC as a car salesman, was a U. S. Army veteran, and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed car shows, especially Camaros and Corvettes, and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, is a sister, Carol Mitchell Land (Jerry) of Taylorsville; nieces, Cynthia Ferguson (David) of Stony Point, and Sarah Starnes (Jeff) of Granite Falls; a nephew, Bryan Land of Taylorsville; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Lizzie Ferguson, Lauren Land, Riley Land, and Ashton Starnes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-brother and his wife, Hall Reid and Rosa Lee Mitchell.

Cryptside services, with military honors, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, in Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Pastor Paul Morris, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaverdam Baptist Church, 142 Beaverdam Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, of Gaffney, South Carolina, is serving the Mitchell Family.