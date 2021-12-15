LEGAL NOTICES

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA FILE NO: 20 E 326

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

RE: NOLA LORENE RICHEY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Nola Lorene Richey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said estate, please make immediate payment.

This the 15th day of December, 2021.

Roxanne Richey Franklin

Administrator

c/o Joseph C. Delk, III

Post Office Box 1346

Lenoir, North Carolina 28645

notice

jan5-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Donald Brookman, Jr., c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Freeda Jean Brookman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 15th day of December, 2021.

DONALD BROOKMAN JR.,

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

jan5-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Carolyn A. Mix, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of December, 2021.

PATRICIA WHITE

156 Squirrel Run Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan5-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy Rowe Hall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of December, 2021.

LLOYD DEAN HALL

151 Kerda Street

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan5-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Anna-Mae Pennell Head deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of October, 2020.

KENNETH EUGENE HEAD

630 Dover Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jan5-22p

************

PUBLIC NOTICE

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, December 6, 2021, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the sale of approx. 164 acres, located off Paynes Dairy Road next to the County landfill, to Carolina Land and Lakes Resource Conservation & Development for the sum of one dollar ($1.00). Carolina Land and Lakes RC&D plans to build and operate a wood pellet manufacturing facility on this property as part of a bioenergy initiative to develop alternatives to fossil fuels.

NC General Statute 160A-279 allows counties to convey property by private sale to a not-for-profit corporation in lieu of or in addition to the appropriation of funds, provided said property was not obtained through eminent domain. Alexander County is a member of Carolina Land and Lakes RC&D, a non-profit corporation promoting resource conservation in the Western Piedmont region. The conveyance of this property is to continue Alexander County’s existing partnership with Carolina Land and Lakes RC&D and provide further support to the non-profit’s mission.

Pursuant to N.C.G.S. 160A-267, the property may be transferred after 10 days from the date of publication of this notice.

The resolution is available for public inspection in the office of the Clerk to the Board / County Administration Office (621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

For more information, please call (828) 632-9332.

Jamie Starnes

Clerk to the Board

Alexander County

notice

dec15-21c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 21 CvS 593

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Martha Jean Smith, a/k/a Jean Hines Smith, a/k/a Martha Jean H. Smith

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Martha Jean Smith, a/k/a Jean Hines Smith, a/k/a Martha Jean H. Smith

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

TRACT I:

BEGINNING at a stone in the edge of Sulphur Springs Street; thence North with said street 13 poles to a stone, W. F. Goodin’s corner; thence West with W. F. Goodin’s line 491/2 poles to a stone near the bank of the branch in W. F. Goodin’s line; thence South 14 degrees West 159 feet to a stone in A. G. Matlock and W. F. Goodin’s corner; thence South 841/2 feet to a stone in A. G. Matlock’s line, R. Baxter Adams’s corner; thence East 33 poles to a post in J. W. Hendren’s line; thence North 24 feet to a stone; thence East 19 poles to the BEGINNING, containing 4 acres, more or less.

TRACT II:

BEGINNING at a large post in J. W. Hendren’s line, and running East 19 poles to Sulphur Springs Street; thence North with said street 24 feet to a stone; thence West 19 poles to a stone; thence South 24 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 1/5 of an acre, more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT all of that 1.5 acre tract recorded in Book 372, Page 2074 of the Alexander County Registry, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING on an iron stake, said stake being located North 14° 26’ 51” East 35.17 feet from the Southeast corner of Charles Cook, and runs North 14° 26’ 51” East 123.83 feet to an iron stake, the Southwest corner of Wilburn Warren; thence South 89° 50’ 38” East 529.54 feet with the Warren line to an iron stake; thence South 0° 28’ 12” West 120 feet to an iron stake; thence North 89° 50’ 38” West 569.16 feet to the BEGINNING.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0013852, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 275 Hiddenite Church Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than January 25, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of December 7, 2021.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

Publish Dates: 12/15/21, 12/22/21 and 12/29/21

notice

dec29-21c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executor’s of the Estate of Peggy Little Farley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of December, 2021.

BARBARA PARKHURST

5084 Circle Drive

Conover, NC 28613

DONNA PRINCE

4536 Lakehill Drive

Catawba, NC 28609

executor

dec29-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley H. Brown, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of November, 2021.

SUZAN B WIKE

244 Ingram Farm Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec22-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Samantha Reilly, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Gerard H. MacDougall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 1st day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 1st day of December, 2021.

SAMANTHA REILLY

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

dec22-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

ALL PERSONS, firms and corporations having claims against Alan Eugene Rufty, deceased, of Alexander County, N.C., are notified to exhibit the same to the undersigned on or before February 24, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment. This the 24th day of November, 2021.

CYNTHIA DENISE RUFTY TIMMONS, Administrator

c/o Hopler, Wilms & Hanna, PLLC,

2314 S. Miami Blvd., Suite 151, Durham, NC 27703

administrator

dec15-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Troy Clyde Watts, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of November, 2021.

ALEIA L FOX

354 Espie Little Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec15-21c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Malinda Jolly Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of November, 2021.

TERRY W. FOX

169 Roscoe Jolly Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec15-21c