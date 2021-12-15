William “Bill” White Jordan, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Alexander County.

Bill was born on Tuesday, September 12, 1944, in Iredell County, to the late Oscar Ivey Jordan and Rachel Brown White. Bill worked in the maintenance department for the Town of Taylorsville.

Including his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Patricia Ann Jordan.

Those left to cherish the memories of Bill include his son, Matthew Jordan (Gina); daughter, Rebekah McCarthy (Ian); son, Will Jordan (Amanda); sister, Elizabeth “Libby” Seal (Gaston); and seven grandchildren, Lydia McCurdy, Mattie Jordan, Anna Jordan, Andrew McCarthy, Aidan McCarthy, Tucker Jordan, and Easton Jordan.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Liledoun Baptist Church. Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jason Payne and Rev. Jermy Bumgarner will be officiating. Military Rites will be provided by DAV Chapters 84 & 86.

Pallbearers will be Andrew McCarthy, Conley Mecimore, Wayne Brown, Danny Moretz, Terry Russell, Scotty Payne, and John White.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liledoun Baptist Church, 2628 Liledoun Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.