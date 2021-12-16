Water line repair on Hwy. 127 set for Dec. 18

The City of Hickory will be repairing a minor leak on a 12” water line on NC Hwy. 127 in Bethlehem on Saturday, December 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., according to a press release from Alexander County Government.

The leak is located at the intersection of NC Hwy. 127 and Swayngims Lane.

Plans are to make the repair without turning off the water, but water service could be disrupted if the repair is more significant. If the water must be turned off, customers affected will be located on NC Hwy. 127 just south of Swayngims Lane to Richey Road.