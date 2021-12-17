Group collecting items for victims of tornadoes

“Alexander Cares” working together to collect items by Dec. 22 for the victims of

the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky



Caring Hearts Pregnancy Center, Alexander County Baptist Association, CrossPoint Church, Hiddenite Community Helpers Food Pantry, and Alexander County Department of Social Services are working together to collect items for the victims of the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky. Though many items are needed we are focusing on three specific very needed items:

1. Baby & Toddler Diapers—all sizes

2. Adult Diapers—all sizes

3. Feminine Products

An initial collection will occur from now through Wednesday, December 22, 2021, so that those responding can get some items to them very quickly.

Items will continue to be collected through the end of January and a second delivery will be made to Kentucky in early February.

Drop off locations: (now-December 22, 2021)

Caring Hearts Pregnancy Center, 135th St SW, Taylorsville (9a-6p, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday)

Crosspoint Church, 5860 US Hwy 64-90, Taylorsville (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday)

Hiddenite Food Pantry, 45 Fire Department Ct, Hiddenite (Monday 12:00- ?, Tuesday –all day)

Questions can be directed to:

Denise Garnes, Caring Hearts PC 828.632.1680