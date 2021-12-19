Steve Anthony St. Clair, 45, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Atrium Health in Mecklenburg County.

Anthony was born on Tuesday, August 24, 1976, in Catawba County, to Steve and Wanda St. Clair.

Anthony began working in the apple orchard with his family at a young age. He continued his career in construction at David E. Looper Construction for 18 years and finished his career with S and H Timber and Farms.

Anthony had been involved with the Alexander Rescue Squad since the age of ten.

He enjoyed working outdoors, fishing, hunting, playing baseball and cards, but, most of all, enjoyed his time with family and friends.

Anthony was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jerry Childers; paternal grandparents, Glade and Mabel St. Clair; and maternal grandparents, Glenn and Berlean Lail.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 19 years, Shelia Childers St. Clair; a daughter, Shay Lynn St. Clair; a sister, Candace St. Clair Payne (Jason); a number of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jeff Sigmon, Trick Lee, and many others.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., at White Plains Baptist Church. The service will follow at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Tony Daniels will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Hunter Townsend, Mackenzie Townsend, Jeff Childers, Frankie Setzer, Garren and Andrew Smith, Jordan Lail, and Adam Lail.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life Share Organization, 5000 Airport Center Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28208.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.