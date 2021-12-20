Betty Jo Call Anderson, 87, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Wilkes Regional Medical Center.

Betty was born on January 9, 1934, to the late Everette and Louise Call.

Survivors include a son, Steve Mahaffey of North Wilkesboro.

Betty will lie in state on Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 1624 Pads Road, Wilkesboro, NC 28697. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park, North Wilkesboro. Pastor Mark Hall, Rev. Hilary Wood, and Rev. Brian Cardwell will be officiating.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.