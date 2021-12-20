Elizabeth “Lib” Price Shoemaker passed away on December 20, 2021.

Lib was born on October 28, 1932, in Taylorsville, to the late Jeff and Neva Payne Price.

She was united in marriage to Howard Shoemaker on February 22, 1953. He preceded her in death on October 25, 2019, after 66 years of marriage.

Lib was a 1951 graduate of Hiddenite High School where she was elected by her fellow classmates as Miss Hiddenite during her senior year. Lib and Howard established and ran T-Sport from 1982 until they retired in 1996.

She and Howard were charter members of the Emerald Squares square dancing club. Lib was a past member of The Taylorsville Lions Club, where she served as the first female president. She was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church.

Lib had numerous interests. She loved playing cards with family and friends, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, cooking wonderful meals for her family, and she faithfully read her Bible. She enjoyed bird watching, all kinds of birds from her backyard feeders, and was a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves, but, most importantly, she loved spending time with family and friends.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Crystal Yamnitz (Rusty) of Taylorsville, and Twyla Carr (Mike) of Columbia, Missouri; her son, Jock Shoemaker of Chicago, Illinois; two grandchildren, Brandon Yamnitz of Davidson; a sister-in-law, Brenda Price of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial book will be available Wednesday, December 22, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Thursday, December 23, 2021, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held at Three Forks Baptist Church on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pastor George Holloman will be officiating. Pallbearers will be her nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the Habitat for Humanity of Alexander County, 294 E. Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Gideons International, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service. Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.