Michelle Lackey Bowman, 74, of Conover, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Michelle was born January 22, 1947, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Loomis Hugh Lackey and Minnie Lorene Lackey Lackey.

She was the previous owner and operator of Flower & Gift Shop. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to go shopping and camping at the New River.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Bowman, and her brother, Michael Lackey.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Jason Bowman and wife Julie of Conover; her grandchildren, Madeline Bowman and Cooper Bowman; her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Myrna Deal; her nephews, Brandon Lackey and Dustin Deal; her niece, Jennifer Patterson; and a number of cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Taylorsville. Pastor Don Gordon will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Purple Heart Homes in Statesville, 755 Washington Avenue, Statesville, NC 28677.

