STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use as available. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145.

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

3 BR, 1.5 BA, SINGLEWIDE in Stony Point. NO PETS. $550 per month, $550 deposit. Text 704-880-4242.

NICE HOUSE IN HIDDENITE – 2 BR, 1 BA, living room, kitchen with dining area, no smoking, no pets. Credit and references checked. $600 per month plus deposit. Call 828-632-4222.

TAKING APPLICATIONS for re-modeled 3 BR house near Food Lion. Attached garage, outside building, and paved drive. Mowing is included. Call 828-381-4747.