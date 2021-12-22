LEGAL NOTICES

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA FILE NO: 20 E 326

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

RE: NOLA LORENE RICHEY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Nola Lorene Richey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said estate, please make immediate payment.

This the 15th day of December, 2021.

Roxanne Richey Franklin

Administrator

c/o Joseph C. Delk, III

Post Office Box 1346

Lenoir, North Carolina 28645

notice

jan5-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Donald Brookman, Jr., c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Freeda Jean Brookman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 15th day of December, 2021.

DONALD BROOKMAN JR.,

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

jan5-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Carolyn A. Mix, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of December, 2021.

PATRICIA WHITE

156 Squirrel Run Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan5-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy Rowe Hall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of December, 2021.

LLOYD DEAN HALL

151 Kerda Street

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan5-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Anna-Mae Pennell Head deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of October, 2020.

KENNETH EUGENE HEAD

630 Dover Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jan5-22p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 21 CvS 593

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Martha Jean Smith, a/k/a Jean Hines Smith, a/k/a Martha Jean H. Smith

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Martha Jean Smith, a/k/a Jean Hines Smith, a/k/a Martha Jean H. Smith

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

TRACT I:

BEGINNING at a stone in the edge of Sulphur Springs Street; thence North with said street 13 poles to a stone, W. F. Goodin’s corner; thence West with W. F. Goodin’s line 491/2 poles to a stone near the bank of the branch in W. F. Goodin’s line; thence South 14 degrees West 159 feet to a stone in A. G. Matlock and W. F. Goodin’s corner; thence South 841/2 feet to a stone in A. G. Matlock’s line, R. Baxter Adams’s corner; thence East 33 poles to a post in J. W. Hendren’s line; thence North 24 feet to a stone; thence East 19 poles to the BEGINNING, containing 4 acres, more or less.

TRACT II:

BEGINNING at a large post in J. W. Hendren’s line, and running East 19 poles to Sulphur Springs Street; thence North with said street 24 feet to a stone; thence West 19 poles to a stone; thence South 24 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 1/5 of an acre, more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT all of that 1.5 acre tract recorded in Book 372, Page 2074 of the Alexander County Registry, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING on an iron stake, said stake being located North 14° 26’ 51” East 35.17 feet from the Southeast corner of Charles Cook, and runs North 14° 26’ 51” East 123.83 feet to an iron stake, the Southwest corner of Wilburn Warren; thence South 89° 50’ 38” East 529.54 feet with the Warren line to an iron stake; thence South 0° 28’ 12” West 120 feet to an iron stake; thence North 89° 50’ 38” West 569.16 feet to the BEGINNING.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0013852, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 275 Hiddenite Church Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than January 25, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of December 7, 2021.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

Publish Dates: 12/15/21, 12/22/21 and 12/29/21

notice

dec29-21c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executor’s of the Estate of Peggy Little Farley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of December, 2021.

BARBARA PARKHURST

5084 Circle Drive

Conover, NC 28613

DONNA PRINCE

4536 Lakehill Drive

Catawba, NC 28609

executor

dec29-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley H. Brown, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of November, 2021.

SUZAN B WIKE

244 Ingram Farm Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec22-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Samantha Reilly, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Gerard H. MacDougall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 1st day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 1st day of December, 2021.

SAMANTHA REILLY

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

dec22-21p