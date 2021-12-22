Lenoir woman killed in crash on US 64-90 W.

On Friday, December 17, at approximately 3:20 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on US 64 near Caldwell Pond Road, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger.

A 2005 Kia Sedona was traveling east on US 64, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a westbound 2014 Mazda 5 Sport. The Mazda ran off the road and overturned.

The driver of the Kia, Anna Jessica Wallace, 39, of Lenoir, was seriously injured and transported to the hospital by EMS.

The driver of the Mazda, Heather Regina Hanck, 34, of Lenoir, succumbed to her injuries as a result of the collision.

Investigating troopers are in consultation with the Alexander County District Attorney’s Office concerning charges.