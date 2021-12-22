Lou Ann Frye, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away on December 22, 2021, at Trinity Village.

Lou Ann was born on April 8, 1933, in Alexander, to the late Pete Theodore Bowman and Lottie Elizabeth Bowman.

Lou Ann enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers, sewing, but, most of all, loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Including her parents, Lou Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Frye; a grandson, Jacob Frye; two brothers, Ted and Linzey Bowman; and a sister, Pauline Richey.

Those left to cherish the memory of Lou Ann, include a daughter, Julia Rhyne (Dennis); a son, Eric Frye (Dana); grandchildren, Andrea Robinette (Don), Briana Davis (Greg), and Mason Frye and his fiancée Stasya Smith; great-grandchildren, Liza Robinette and Milton Davis; a sister, Glenda Sipe (Conley); a brother, Wayne Bowman (Nancy); sisters-in-law, Linda Rector (Larry) and Rita Frye; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The Frye Family would like to give special thanks to Trinity Village for the love and care they showed to Lou Ann during her stay.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 24, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at Friendship Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastors Mary and Tim Canniff-Kuhn will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Village, checks made to Lutheran Family Services Carolinas at PO Box 947, Salisbury, NC 28145; or Building and Improvement at Friendship Lutheran Church, 5300 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

