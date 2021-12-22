Margaret Jane Butler, 84, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in Iredell County.

Jane was born on January 8, 1937, to the late Othoa Andrew Knight and Hazel Daphne Thompson Knight.

Those left to cherish the memory of Jane include three daughters, Janet Lampley, Sandy Huggins, and Deborah Horne; a son, Billy Sewell; and a sister, Margaret Newman.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 962 Old US Hwy 70, Black Mountain, NC 28711. Brother Tom Lampley will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Billy Graham Association, 1 Billy Graham Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28201; Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, 801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607; or Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

