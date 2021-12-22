Shirley Elder, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist WMC in North Wilkesboro.

Shirley was born July 8, 1936, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late George Richards and Lou Eva Oliver Richards.

Shirley was a homemaker and self-employed farmer. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her pets. She was always concerned about others more than herself. She loved to listen to gospel music, go out to eat, and spend time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Elder; her siblings, Elsie Walker, Cleo Barnes, Lonabelle Barnes, Catherine Benfield, Colleen Daniels, Irene Wike, Thursie Richards, and Jimmy Richards.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Kathy Hull (Dale) of Taylorsville; her son, Luke Elder (Denise) of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Dawson Elder and girlfriend Lauren, and Logan Elder; brother-in-law, Kenneth Cockrell and wife Colleen; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and special caregiver, Barbara Campbell.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Salem Lutheran Church. Pastor Reed Shoaff will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A book signing will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church Building Fund, 4005 NC Hwy 16 North, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Shirley Elder.