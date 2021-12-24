Debbie Horton, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born in Phillips County, Arkansas, to the late Fredrick Forrester and Geneva Helms Forrester.

She worked for Escod Industries and was of the Baptist faith. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Debbie just loved everyone.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Pat Coventon (Matt), and Shirley Horton (Bob); and two brothers, Eddie Forrester and Freddie Forrester.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 43 years, Don Horton; her daughter, Shannon and husband Bob of Grand Rapids, Michigan; her granddaughters, Sierra, Cheyenne, and Cloe; her sister, Sylvia Boyer (David) of Indianapolis, Indiana; her brothers, Dean Forrester (Jeanette) of Michigan City, Indiana, and Randy Forrester (Dottie) of Stevensville, Michigan.

A service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

