Harold “Hal” Lamarr Dagenhart, 55, passed away unexpectedly on December 24, 2021, at his home.

Hal was born October 20, 1966, in Iredell County, to the late Charles Franklin “Shorty” Dagenhart and Geraldine “Gerry” Bost Dagenhart of Statesville. Hal was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 27 years, Shannon Long Dagenhart of the home; a son, Justin Dagenhart of the home; a daughter, Jennifer Dagenhart of the home; and three brothers, Chuck Dagenhart of Kernersville, Bobby Dagenhart of Stony Point, and Jeff Dagenhart of Stony Point.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Bethel UMC. Pastor Anne Tavenner will officiate, Family will receive friends 1:30-3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, before the service at the church.

Memorials may be given to Bethel UMC, 168 Lake Lookout Dam Rd., Statesville, NC 28677.

