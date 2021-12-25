Elizabeth Jane Holland Sweet, 64, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

Jane was born on October 1, 1957, in Iredell County, to the late R.B. Holland and Elizabeth Pauline Rash Holland. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Gary Wilburn Sweet of the home; a son, Josh Sweet of the home; two daughters, Misty Honeycutt of Union Grove, and Elizabeth Sweet of Statesville; two brothers, Bob Holland of Statesville, and R.G. Holland of Nevada; two sisters, Betty Ann Bennett of Statesville, and Becky Richardson of Statesville.

The family will receive friends at Chapman Funeral Home on Friday, December 31, 2021, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

