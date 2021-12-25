Jennie Stephens Herald, 63, of Newton, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at her home.

Jennie was born on January 9, 1958, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late James Wylie Stephens and Ella Mae Fox Stephens.

She was a member of Bethlehem Church of God and enjoyed traveling to the beach.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Tabitha Heroux and husband Dale of Newton; her granddaughter, Ella Mae Heroux of Newton; her sister, Brenda Craig of Granite Falls; and her brothers, James Stephens (Andrea), Gerald Stephens (Sarah), John Stephens, Mitchell Stephens, Ronald Stephens, and Donald Stephens, all of Hickory.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Howard Smith and Brother Howard Smith, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Church of God Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

