Timothy Allan Glass, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 27, 2021, at his residence.

Tim was born on June 18, 1945, in Wilkes County, to the late Vilas Sherman Glass and Treva Ruth Johnston Glass.

Tim was a poultry farmer for Tyson for many years. He enjoyed being a cattle farmer. He was formerly the chairman of the Alexander County Commissioners, on the Alexander County School Board, and President of the NC Poultry Federation. He was also an active deacon at First Baptist Church, where he was also a member.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Roberta “Bobbi” Glass; a daughter, Rebecca Glass; son-in-law, James D. Nunnaley; and a brother, Randall Glass.

Those left to cherish the memory of Tim include his special friend, Doris Moose; son, Andrew Glass; a brother, Charles Glass and wife Denise P.; a sister, Katherine Glass; a grandson, Cole Glass and wife Summer; one granddaughter, Jessica Nunnaley; a great-grandson, Roby Glass; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Tim will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Taylorsville City Cemetery. Dr. Don Gordan will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 321 W. Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

