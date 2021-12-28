Richard Stevens Moose went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the age of 79.

Richard was born May 11, 1942, as the youngest of six children to Dewey and Marie Moose of Stony Point.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, David Moose, Polly Bates, Beveridge “Buddy” Moose, Frances “June” Moose, and Carolyn Bailey, and grandson, Robert Moose.

He is survived by his wife Ala Moose; his children’s mother, Janice Moose; his sons, Derrick Moose (Elizabeth), and Channing Moose (Julie); his daughters, Dechari Cole (Jason), and Brittany Berry (Terran); 13 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, caregivers, and hospice staff.

Services will be held at Adams Funeral Home Chapel in Taylorsville on Saturday, January 1, 2022, with receiving of family and friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and funeral service at 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Richard Stevens Moose.