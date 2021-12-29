GENERAL
************
Sipe Wholesale Co.
New hardware items; also, electrical, plumbing, insulation, plywood, power tools, bath tubs & vinyl floor covering. Moderate Prices. Phone 632-4881.
************
The Taylorsville Times
SUBSCRIPTION RATES
Print & On-line Editions
(Payable in Advance)
In Alexander County
Six Months …………… $21.40
One Year……………….. $34.24
24 Months……………… $63.13
Out of County Rates (U.S.)
Six Months…………… $29.96
One Year………………… $52.43
College (8 months)…. $35.52
On-line…………………….$27.82
www.taylorsvilletimes.com or 828-632-2532
Classified Advertising
10 Point Type…….$6 per week
(4 weeks or longer)……..$5 per week
up to 30 words, then 8 cents per word
************
PRESSURE WASHING – Mobile homes: singlewide $90, doublewide $125. Houses, decks, piers, concrete. Also will do gutter cleaning. FREE ESTIMATES. 828-632-4210.
************
JOHNSON EXTERMINATING, LLC
828-632-4537
Locally owned & operated since 1960. Complete Termite and Pest Control Service with approved chemicals. Inspection and wood destroying reports. Moisture control and small repairs. We appreciate serving you.
David J. Johnson
Owner & Licensee
NC License #118PW
************
PAYING TOP CASH PRICES$
$200 – $500 Paid for your junkers, clunkers, crashed, smashed, ugly, disabled, or unwanted vehicles. Call 828-228-9165.
************
PAYING TOP DOLLAR – Will buy junk cars, trucks & vans. Also, misc. scrap metal including, but not limited to, old appliances. Also will do clean-outs of any kind. INSURED. Call 704-421-1371 or 980-616-8643.
************
DOWNSOUTH HANDYMAN – Painting, carpentry, maintenance, power washing, senior discount, 28 years experience. Glenn Weatherly, Sr. 828-221-9095. All work guaranteed.