LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

19 SP 120

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Tammy C. Reese and John Edward Honeycutt, dated March 9, 2018, recorded on March 9, 2018, in Book 606, Page 1193 of the Alexander County Public Registry conveying certain real property in Alexander County to John B. Third, Trustee, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., as nominee for Movement Mortgage, LLC.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on January 5, 2022, at 1:00 PM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

BEING ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT #3, CONTAINING 4.00 ACRES, ACCORDING TO A PLAT ENTITLED “JULIA FLORENCE GWALTNEY ESTATE” AS SURVEYED BY FOX SURVEYING COMPANY, P.C., DATED SEPTEMBER 21, 2005, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 10, PAGE 51, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR GREATER CERTAINTY OF DESCRIPTION.

THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO THOSE CERTAIN RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS RECORDED IN BOOK 490 AT PAGE 169, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 1088 Ramie Mitchell Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636; Parcel ID: 0011391

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, PLLC, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. Pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.30, if the highest bidder at the sale, resale, or any upset bidder fails to comply with its bid upon the tender of a deed for the real property, or after a bona fide attempt to tender such a deed, the clerk of superior court may, upon motion, enter an order authorizing a resale of the real property. The defaulting bidder at any sale or resale or any defaulting upset bidder is liable for the bid made, and in case a resale is had because of such default, shall remain liable to the extent that the final sale price is less than the bid plus all the costs of any resale. Any deposit or compliance bond made by the defaulting bidder shall secure payment of the amount, if any, for which the defaulting bidder remains liable under N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.30. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to any and all superior liens, including taxes and special assessments. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Tammy C. Reese and John Edward Honeycutt.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.29, in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination [N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.16(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Cape Fear Trustee Services, LLC, Substitute Trustee

J. Martin Page, Attorney

NCSB No. 43852

5550 77 Center Drive, Suite 100

Charlotte, NC 28217

PHONE: 980-201-3840

File No.: 19-44106

notice

dec29-21c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Thursday, January 6th, 2022 at 7:00pm, the Alexander County and Town of Taylorsville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Alexander County Services Center – 151 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

At the public hearing, the Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for a text amendment to allow for citizens in the Town of Taylorsville to reside on parcels zoned for business, however, the building on the property must pass North Carolina Building Code for a dwelling to qualify to be lived in.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

notice

Dec29-21c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Darrin Scott Moretz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of November, 2021.

DARRELL MORETZ

15 Mountain Laurel Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jan12-22p

************

Public Hearing

The public should please take notice that the Town Commissioners of the Town of Taylorsville will hold a public hearing on January 4, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers for the consideration of a text amendment to the Taylorsville Code of Ordinances- Section #91 Fire Prevention Regulations. All interested persons are urged to attend.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

dec29-21c

************

Public Hearing

The public should please take notice that the Town Commissioners of the Town of Taylorsville will hold a public hearing on January 4, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers for the consideration of a text amendment to the Taylorsville Zoning Ordinance #154.080 EXEMPTIONS FOR RESIDENTIAL PURPOSES ON PROPERTIES ZONED FOR BUSINESSES.

All interested persons are urged to attend.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

dec29-21c

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA FILE NO: 20 E 326

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

RE: NOLA LORENE RICHEY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Nola Lorene Richey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said estate, please make immediate payment.

This the 15th day of December, 2021.

Roxanne Richey Franklin

Administrator

c/o Joseph C. Delk, III

Post Office Box 1346

Lenoir, North Carolina 28645

notice

jan5-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Donald Brookman, Jr., c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Freeda Jean Brookman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 15th day of December, 2021.

DONALD BROOKMAN JR.,

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

jan5-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Carolyn A. Mix, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of December, 2021.

PATRICIA WHITE

156 Squirrel Run Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan5-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy Rowe Hall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of December, 2021.

LLOYD DEAN HALL

151 Kerda Street

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan5-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Anna-Mae Pennell Head deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of October, 2020.

KENNETH EUGENE HEAD

630 Dover Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jan5-22p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 21 CvS 593

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Martha Jean Smith, a/k/a Jean Hines Smith, a/k/a Martha Jean H. Smith

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Martha Jean Smith, a/k/a Jean Hines Smith, a/k/a Martha Jean H. Smith

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

TRACT I:

BEGINNING at a stone in the edge of Sulphur Springs Street; thence North with said street 13 poles to a stone, W. F. Goodin’s corner; thence West with W. F. Goodin’s line 491/2 poles to a stone near the bank of the branch in W. F. Goodin’s line; thence South 14 degrees West 159 feet to a stone in A. G. Matlock and W. F. Goodin’s corner; thence South 841/2 feet to a stone in A. G. Matlock’s line, R. Baxter Adams’s corner; thence East 33 poles to a post in J. W. Hendren’s line; thence North 24 feet to a stone; thence East 19 poles to the BEGINNING, containing 4 acres, more or less.

TRACT II:

BEGINNING at a large post in J. W. Hendren’s line, and running East 19 poles to Sulphur Springs Street; thence North with said street 24 feet to a stone; thence West 19 poles to a stone; thence South 24 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 1/5 of an acre, more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT all of that 1.5 acre tract recorded in Book 372, Page 2074 of the Alexander County Registry, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING on an iron stake, said stake being located North 14° 26’ 51” East 35.17 feet from the Southeast corner of Charles Cook, and runs North 14° 26’ 51” East 123.83 feet to an iron stake, the Southwest corner of Wilburn Warren; thence South 89° 50’ 38” East 529.54 feet with the Warren line to an iron stake; thence South 0° 28’ 12” West 120 feet to an iron stake; thence North 89° 50’ 38” West 569.16 feet to the BEGINNING.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0013852, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 275 Hiddenite Church Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than January 25, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of December 7, 2021.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

Publish Dates: 12/15/21, 12/22/21 and 12/29/21

notice

dec29-21c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executor’s of the Estate of Peggy Little Farley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of March, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of December, 2021.

BARBARA PARKHURST

5084 Circle Drive

Conover, NC 28613

DONNA PRINCE

4536 Lakehill Drive

Catawba, NC 28609

executor

dec29-21p