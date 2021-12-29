Marlene Ruth Icenhour Hendren, 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at her residence.

Marlene was born on Wednesday, October 27, 1943, to the late Marlow Ray Icenhour and Lois Ellen Icenhour.

Marlene worked for Sherrill Furniture and Icenhour Furniture. She enjoyed doing yard work and growing flowers and loved horses. Marlene was of the Lutheran faith.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Vinson Icenhour.

Those left to cherish the memories of Marlene include her husband of 58 years, Clyde Hendren; a son, Bradley D. Hendren (Dawn); two grandchildren, Bradley “Darian” Hendren, II, and Grayson Hunter Hendren; and special friend, Glenda Kanupp.

Marlene will lie in state Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Taylorsville City Cemetery. Rev. Neil Walker and Rev. Darren Earp will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iredell Hospice, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.