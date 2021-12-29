Rev. Lester Carson, 94, of Taylorsville, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home.

He was born March 20, 1927, in Alexander County, the son of the late Claude Hicks Carson and Zora Bell Ferguson Carson.

He was a US Army veteran, who served during WWII. He served many churches during his Pastoral work for over 60 years, beginning with Rocky Face Baptist Church, and retired after serving Rachel Baptist in Wilkes County. He was a current member of Rocky Face Baptist Church. He loved woodworking and fishing, but his #1 priority was reading his Bible and serving the Lord.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Rev. Steven Carson, and three brothers.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 77 years, Marjorie Craven Carson of the home; his sons, Steve Carson (Mavis) of Taylorsville, and Roger Carson (Susan) of Vale; his grandchildren, Kelly Carson (Jane) of Hiddenite, Shawn Carson (Becky) of Iredell County, Kasey Caldwell (Jamie) of Georgia, Lesley Gaither (Matthew) of Florida, A.J. Carson of the Bethlehem Community, Matthew Carson of Tennessee, and Tanya Sigmon of Virginia; his great-grandchildren, Spencer Black, Jacob Carson, Joshua Carson, Colby Caldwell, Jacob Brown, and Lucius Brown; granddaughter-in-law, Amanda Carson; his brother, Gene Carson of Statesville; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Rocky Face Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. until Noon, Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Rocky Face Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Rev. Lester Carson.