Beverly Laws Foster, 80, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Beverly was born September 30, 1941, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Alfred Taylor Laws and Evelyn Daughtry Laws.

She worked as a seamstress in the furniture industry and was of the Baptist faith. She loved to watch football and loved her family, especially the grandchildren. Beverly’s favorite scripture was Proverbs 31:25 “She is clothed with strength and dignity: she can laugh at the days to come.”

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian Aron Foster, and her sister, Patricia Laws.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Gina Foster Reece of Taylorsville; her sons, John Garfield Laws of Coolemee, and Terry Lee Foster of Iredell County; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way; her sister, Debbie Brown of Rowan County; her half-sister, Wilma of Virginia; her precious dog, Gracie; and numerous friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

