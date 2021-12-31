Mack Randall Hefner, Sr., 80, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 31, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on April 25, 1941, the son of the late Mary “Viola” Hefner Pennell. Mack was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church and worked for Hefner Landscaping with his son, Randy.

He had a special love for his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids. Mack enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling out west to hunt with Randy.

He loved growing a vegetable garden every year and being able to share his blessings with his friends and neighbors. Everyone that knew him, knew he was a generous man and would do anything to help someone out.

Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Lippard Hefner, and grandparents, Perry and Hannah Hefner.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Randy Hefner and wife Kim of Taylorsville; step-daughters, Gloria McDougald and Billy Joe Hedrick; sister, Geleda Murdock and husband Zane; granddaughters, Courtney Harris and husband Justin, and Haley Dula and husband Adam; great-grandchildren, Hattie and Holden Harris and Harrison and Maggie Dula; step-grandchildren, Whitney Richardson, Hunter Kale, Dalton and Summer Whitener, Shannon Hedrick, and Brandy Crawford; and a number of nieces, nephews, and great-great-grandchildren.

A private family memorial service to celebrate Mack’s life will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., in the chapel at Alexander Funeral Service with Rev. Neal Walker officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

Memorials may be sent to Gideons International at PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.