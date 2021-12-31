Shirley W. Huffman, 85, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

Shirley was born January 12, 1936, in Iredell County, to the late Cecil Waugh and Loulou Dagenhart Waugh. She was a lifelong member of Marvin United Methodist Church.

Survivors include four sons, Dennis Huffman of Stony Point, Wayne Huffman of Calabash, Harold Huffman of Stony Point, and Jeffery Huffman of Statesville; two brothers; and two sisters.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at Union Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Huffman Family.